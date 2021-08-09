ZinggoZanggo

FedUp Lettering black orange rebrand fedex branding logo lettering art graphic design designer calligraphy lettering design
You ever just get fed up with life and just want to melt away?

Planning on looking into real brands and adding my own twist to them!

IG: ZinggoZanggo

