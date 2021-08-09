David Kastner

Alien Framework

David Kastner
David Kastner
  • Save
Alien Framework 3d sciart blender quantum atomic chemistry science
Download color palette

An atomically accurating rendering of a metal-organic framework or a MOF. MOFs are at the cutting edge of materials science and make up some of the most other-wordly structures.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2021
David Kastner
David Kastner

More by David Kastner

View profile
    • Like