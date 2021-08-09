Mark Boehly | Graphicsbyte

Portland Oregon Stickers

Portland Oregon Stickers burnside illustration line drawing sculpture branding buildings sticker pack oregon portland pnw stickers
I used to live in SE Portland. All these stickers represent places I would often visit on my way to the PSU campus. I am planning on building a Portland sticker pack and get these in shops by the end of the year.

The places listed are Powells Bookstore, Deschutes Brewery, Noodles and Co, Ground Kontrol, Floating World Comics, Crown Room, Dixie, Kells Brewery, Voodoo Doughnut, and some various sculpture/ landscape items.

Visit my website to see my most recent projects Graphicsbyte.com

💫 I am ready for new projects!
Contact me at mark@graphicsbyte.com

