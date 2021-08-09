Low-Fi Concerts Campaign

Earlier this summer Low-Fi Concerts launched in Sweden with more than 20 artists playing around Gothenburg (GBG). Low-Fi brings together artists, hosts and guests to create and experience intimate concerts in unique spaces such as people's homes, gardens and outdoors.

I helped design the direction for the campaign which needed to rely to an extent on Low-Fi’s own brand but also allowed for me to add something more. I introduced the minimal Proxy Mono typeface by Lundqvist & Dallyn, but in large scale. Since it was one of the very few concerts happening in Gothenburg I wanted to take the opportunity really be seen by using the systematic letters in a very clean and clear way. The typography in combination with artist images and the vibrant orange with white made it stand out in Gothenburg and on social.

Low-Fi:

Low-Fi Concerts

Stine Hulvej Heegaard

Kristoffe Biglete-Jensen

Anders Seierøe Mortensen

and more.

Typography by:

Lundqvist & Dallyn