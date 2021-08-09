Low-Fi Concerts Campaign

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Earlier this summer Low-Fi Concerts launched in Sweden with more than 20 artists playing around Gothenburg (GBG). Low-Fi brings together artists, hosts and guests to create and experience intimate concerts in unique spaces such as people's homes, gardens and outdoors.
I helped design the direction for the campaign which needed to rely to an extent on Low-Fi’s own brand but also allowed for me to add something more. I introduced the minimal Proxy Mono typeface by Lundqvist & Dallyn, but in large scale. Since it was one of the very few concerts happening in Gothenburg I wanted to take the opportunity really be seen by using the systematic letters in a very clean and clear way. The typography in combination with artist images and the vibrant orange with white made it stand out in Gothenburg and on social.
Low-Fi:
Low-Fi Concerts
Stine Hulvej Heegaard
Kristoffe Biglete-Jensen
Anders Seierøe Mortensen
and more.
Typography by:
Lundqvist & Dallyn