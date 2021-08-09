Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Influencer merchandising website

Influencer merchandising website
The company offers design and production of merchandise for social media influencers.

MY TASKS
- Creative direction
- Photography and editing
- Design and develop the website

TOOLS
HTML/CSS/JS, Sketch, Adobe Photoshop

Year: 2019
Job type: remote, contract

:) Drop me a line: jessicazhangdz@gmail.com

Posted on Aug 9, 2021
UX UI Design / Front End Development
