Influencer merchandising website

The company offers design and production of merchandise for social media influencers.
MY TASKS
- Creative direction
- Photography and editing
- Design and develop the website
TOOLS
HTML/CSS/JS, Sketch, Adobe Photoshop
Year: 2019
Job type: remote, contract
__________________________________
:) Drop me a line: jessicazhangdz@gmail.com