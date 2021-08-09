Heather Lindsey

Flora Mobile App

Flora Mobile App
Flora was designed to be an accessible, user-friendly floral delivery app that allows users to plan, schedule, and place orders with ease. The app features a custom order option for users to create their own arrangement for any occasion.

Posted on Aug 9, 2021
