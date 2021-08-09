Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Heather Lindsey

MindWell Mobile App and Responsive Web Design

This was a project I designed specifically for social good. I designed an app and a responsive website that provides mental health care services for people of all communities.

Posted on Aug 9, 2021
