Isometric Physical Media

Isometric Physical Media retro minidisc cassette vhs diagram isometric vector illustration
Isometric diagrams of a Minidisc, cassette tape, and VHS tape for https://microhertz.io/

Rebound of
Squier Affinity Precision Bass - Isometric Illustration
By mattcolewilson
Posted on Aug 9, 2021
Graphic designer based in Kansas City
