Grazie Romelu Lukaku

Grazie Romelu Lukaku soccer football tea facebook illustration vector art minimalist design vector illustration vector internazionale football football player character design minimalist adobe illustration illustrator flat design alegria alegria art illustration animation graphic design
Hello Guys 👋

As a big fans of Internazionale Milan, I was sad that Lukaku has decided to leave the team. good luck brother in the new club !

Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that.

