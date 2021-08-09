DailyUI #024 - Boarding pass - Throwback

Day 24 of the Daily UI challenge :)

For this boarding pass I was itching bad to do it in a 'throwback' style! Remember when we used to get REAL boarding passes in relatively thick, satin glossy card, with the tear line for the little stub? I loved keeping them as memorabilia. Nowadays, it's on a phone app, in the styling of the airline branding (understandable) or you'll most get it physically printed on receipt style paper, all flimsy and eurgh

I combined this design with colour blocks that resembled luggage tags - I love the pop of colour :)

To avoid handing my phone to potentially grubby hands, barcode is at the top (when I often see it on the bottom), I'll scan it in myself thanks