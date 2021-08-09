Social Media Desktop App

User experience is how a person feels when they are interacting with a system, whether it’s a website, web application, or desktop software. UX designers study and evaluate how users feel about and use a system, looking at things like ease of use, perception of the value, utility, and efficiency in performing tasks. They crunch data, organize information, understand human behavior as it relates to their projects, and create interactive experiences that draw users in and keep them coming back. Great UX designers think so that their users don’t have to.

