Yevgeniya Baranova

Unicorn style iOS mobile app (Dessert Studio)

Yevgeniya Baranova
Yevgeniya Baranova
  • Save
Unicorn style iOS mobile app (Dessert Studio) dessert food app ecommerce minimal mobile ui ui uxui designer ios unicorn mobile app design
Download color palette

Hey everybody! The style is absolutely untypical for me, but this bright and funny context made me think differently ))

Yevgeniya Baranova
Yevgeniya Baranova

More by Yevgeniya Baranova

View profile
    • Like