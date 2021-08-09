Jaymie Gill

budgit by Barclays app

Jaymie Gill
Jaymie Gill
  • Save
budgit by Barclays app ios iphone mobile ux ui adobe interaction design design app product design
Download color palette

Product design for 'bugdit' by Barclays app

Full project, including Figma app prototype, promotional video, interaction design showcase, design process deck + artefacts can be found at jaymiegill.com. UX Case Study available to read on Medium.

"Making money management work for mental health; budgit is a money management app providing digital banking tools and services that support Barclays customers with everyday banking,"

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2021
Jaymie Gill
Jaymie Gill

More by Jaymie Gill

View profile
    • Like