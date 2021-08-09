budgit by Barclays app

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Product design for 'bugdit' by Barclays app
Full project, including Figma app prototype, promotional video, interaction design showcase, design process deck + artefacts can be found at jaymiegill.com. UX Case Study available to read on Medium.
"Making money management work for mental health; budgit is a money management app providing digital banking tools and services that support Barclays customers with everyday banking,"