Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jaymie Gill

Personal Rebrand: Portfolio Redesign

Jaymie Gill
Jaymie Gill
  • Save
Personal Rebrand: Portfolio Redesign webflow art direction graphic design web branding logo adobe ux ui design
Download color palette

Redesigned my portfolio (jaymiegill.com) using new personal branding.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2021
Jaymie Gill
Jaymie Gill

More by Jaymie Gill

View profile
    • Like