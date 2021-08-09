Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Peter Garcia

Minimalist Mobile App Design

Peter Garcia
Peter Garcia
  • Save
Minimalist Mobile App Design money bank banking clean user experience mobile
Download color palette

This is a design that I created for a video on my youtube channel.

Feel free to watch the whole process here:
https://youtu.be/F8jGNk3duM0

You can also check out my portfolio at https://bricksandcanvas.com/

and I'm open for work at bricksandcanvas@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2021
Peter Garcia
Peter Garcia

More by Peter Garcia

View profile
    • Like