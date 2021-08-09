Chris Elliott

ZERO City

ZERO City isometric affinity designer illustration
An isometric illustration I created for use as the "hero" image on a slide that lists the medical procedures that are available through zero.health. I used Affinity Designer to create this illustration.

Posted on Aug 9, 2021
