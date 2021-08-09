Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Erika Ochoa

Pink hiking boot sticker hiking boot outside outdoors trails national parks heart pink sticker boots hiking vector illustration sticker
I designed a sticker dedicated to my trusty Keen hiking boots 💞 They've taken me many miles through National Parks and local hiking trails. 3" x 2" vinyl sticker. Purchase at my Etsy below.

https://www.etsy.com/shop/LunarMakes/

