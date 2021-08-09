Sign Up page for a meal prep app

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
After much resistance and procrastination, Ill be doing the Daily UI challenge. So, here it is the very first shot.
This is the sign up page for an app concept I design back in the bootcamp. The idea was to create an app that would allow you and your friends to schedule a time to cook together and prepare your weekly meals. Sounded like a fun idea back then.
For this challenge I settled with the very first color pallet generated by coolors.com and agreed with my accountability partner to start with a dark mode. What do you guys think?
Illustrations from Freepik
#dailyUI #001 #signup #desktop