Sign Up page for a meal prep app

Sign Up page for a meal prep app
Hello!
After much resistance and procrastination, Ill be doing the Daily UI challenge. So, here it is the very first shot.
This is the sign up page for an app concept I design back in the bootcamp. The idea was to create an app that would allow you and your friends to schedule a time to cook together and prepare your weekly meals. Sounded like a fun idea back then.
For this challenge I settled with the very first color pallet generated by coolors.com and agreed with my accountability partner to start with a dark mode. What do you guys think?

Illustrations from Freepik
#dailyUI #001 #signup #desktop

Posted on Aug 9, 2021
