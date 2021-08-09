🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
A pioneer in healthy on-the-go snacking, Peeled Snacks reached out for a strategic packaging update that cleaned up brand confusion and elevated it’s many accolades. Establishing a clear brand was the first step and accomplished by rearranging misleading hierarchy and refreshing the brand mark. Product navigation was reimagined and renamed for usability and flexibility for future forms and sizes. The rest of the packaging received an icon system, updated photography, improved color system, and kept the fun promise of healthy snacking.
Work created while working at Retail Voodoo.