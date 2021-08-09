Chris Conley

Cinch

Chris Conley
Chris Conley
  • Save
Cinch brand identity typography branding identity design identity logo
Download color palette

Finishing up a brand sprint for a product aimed at finding awesome localy businesses and rewarding customers for their patronage.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2021
Chris Conley
Chris Conley

More by Chris Conley

View profile
    • Like