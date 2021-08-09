Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Greamit App Design (Shot 3)

Greamit is an easy-to-use mobile application on android and iOS platforms. On Greamit, users share links to content cutting across different interest areas such as technology, business, sports, fashion, vacancies, etc. The shared URLs are referred to as “Greams”. Greams are viewed within the application.

Currently at Early Access on Google Play

