Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Peter ROCK

Fintech app design, Mobile wallet 1

Peter ROCK
Peter ROCK
  • Save
Fintech app design, Mobile wallet 1 mobile app finance app digital wallet payment app mobile wallet fintech app
Download color palette

Hi Dribbble Family!

Decided to design a fintech app again this week, i shall be posting a series of digital payment designs in the next few days. And once i complete a project, i shall post each screen here.

Press L to like and write your comment to give your feedback. 
Stay tuned for more shots.

Thanks for watching.
For work inquiries please send an email to Rokdigitals@gmail.com

Peter ROCK
Peter ROCK

More by Peter ROCK

View profile
    • Like