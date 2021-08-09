Federico Bonifacini

Espresso yourself ;)

Federico Bonifacini
Federico Bonifacini
Hire Me
  • Save
Espresso yourself ;) express yourself love design branding vector logo digital art art character design cartoon humor fun happy espresso illustration coffee character cafe coffeeart coffee
Download color palette

Coffee character for coffee lovers.

Federico Bonifacini
Federico Bonifacini
Senior graphic artist
Hire Me

More by Federico Bonifacini

View profile
    • Like