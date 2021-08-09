Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aditya Syaiful

App Mobile Food

Aditya Syaiful
Aditya Syaiful
  • Save
App Mobile Food food mobile app design ux ui
Download color palette

Hi, friend!

This is the result of my Exploration for delicious and tasty Delivery App How about you, do you like it?

Don't forget to like ❤
Thank you!!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2021
Aditya Syaiful
Aditya Syaiful

More by Aditya Syaiful

View profile
    • Like