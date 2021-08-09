Eric Hungerford

"Vanity Fair" Scene

Eric Hungerford
Eric Hungerford
  • Save
"Vanity Fair" Scene comic procreate comics graphic novel character design illustration
Download color palette

Concept Piece for "Vanity Fair" for the "Pilgrim's Progress" comic

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2021
Eric Hungerford
Eric Hungerford
Illustrator & Storyteller

More by Eric Hungerford

View profile
    • Like