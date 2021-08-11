Dan Lehman

Primitive Eagle Exploration

Primitive Eagle Exploration simple predator nature eagle bird animal illustration line
  1. Primitive Eagle Comparison 1.jpg
  2. Primitive Eagle Comparison 2.jpg

Still experimenting with a diving eagle illustration using reductive line work.
Would love to know which of the two versions you prefer!

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
