Dean's Barbecue and Restaurant

Dean's Barbecue and Restaurant
This brand design is for a BBQ spot. The owners are from Detroit, so we incorporated a Detroit-inspired D in their brand. We created a brand system with alternative logos, icons, and illustrations.

