Agnese Kurzemniece

Mulled cider label

Agnese Kurzemniece
Agnese Kurzemniece
  • Save
Mulled cider label black golden apple urban premium cider label design clean design identity design graphic design branding
Download color palette

Natural product, premium class, for urban audiences.

Agnese Kurzemniece
Agnese Kurzemniece

More by Agnese Kurzemniece

View profile
    • Like