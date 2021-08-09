Daily UI 004 | Calculator | Mobile

Here's my #DailyUI 004 | Calculator created via Figma.

I've added the feature to show the input history of numbers as I believe it could help monitor what you've been typing. I've also added the button to delete digits because not all users know that you only need to swipe left to delete digits.

#DailyUIChallenge #100DaysofDesign #100DaysofUIDesign #UIDesign #Figma