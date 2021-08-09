Daily UI 004 | Calculator | Mobile

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Here's my #DailyUI 004 | Calculator created via Figma.
I've added the feature to show the input history of numbers as I believe it could help monitor what you've been typing. I've also added the button to delete digits because not all users know that you only need to swipe left to delete digits.
#DailyUIChallenge #100DaysofDesign #100DaysofUIDesign #UIDesign #Figma