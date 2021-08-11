Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Personal Branding (2020)

Personal Branding (2020)
My personal branding and portfolio website back updated for 2020. I wrote about evolving my visual identity in this post. 👇
https://medium.com/@haleyparkdesign/the-evolution-of-my-personal-branding-3c8777997920

Aug 11, 2021
Professional rectangle drawer

