Angeles - Retro Gradients and Textures

Angeles - Retro Gradients and Textures aesthetic illustration design texture noise liquid instagram grainy grain texture grain gradient gradient texture gradient shapes gradient background gradient colorful branding blurry background animated gradient abstract
Angeles is an extensive collection of gradients backgrounds textures & free-form shapes with a retro look and feel with customizable grain effect.

We created 3 libraries of 90 mesh gradients in Adobe Illustrator in three different colour vibes: Vivid, Calm & Natural.

Each gradient has been prepared for you in different sizes, pixel perfect for Instagram Posts, Instagram Stories, and a High-Res landscape size for striking landing pages backgrounds.

