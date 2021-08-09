Angeles - Retro Gradients and Textures

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
💚💚==>DOWNLOAD LINK<==💚💚
Angeles is an extensive collection of gradients backgrounds textures & free-form shapes with a retro look and feel with customizable grain effect.
We created 3 libraries of 90 mesh gradients in Adobe Illustrator in three different colour vibes: Vivid, Calm & Natural.
Each gradient has been prepared for you in different sizes, pixel perfect for Instagram Posts, Instagram Stories, and a High-Res landscape size for striking landing pages backgrounds.