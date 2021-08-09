Fuse: Abstract Paint Textures

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
💚💚==>DOWNLOAD LINK<==💚💚
A set of 10 handmade abstract paint textures.
These pieces are flowing with movement, energy and detail. Many contain cells that were created by the reaction of different mediums and chemicals mixed in with the paint.
The textures will bring a unique feel to variety of projects, like packaging design, branding/identity work, concert posters, album artwork and more. Using design software, you can easily customize the look and feel by using adjustment layers like hue/saturation, color balance or invert. Since these resources are super high resolution, they’ll work great in print or web graphics. Use the full pieces or crop in close on the gorgeous macro details.