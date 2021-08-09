Fuse: Abstract Paint Textures

💚💚==>DOWNLOAD LINK<==💚💚



A set of 10 handmade abstract paint textures.

These pieces are flowing with movement, energy and detail. Many contain cells that were created by the reaction of different mediums and chemicals mixed in with the paint.

The textures will bring a unique feel to variety of projects, like packaging design, branding/identity work, concert posters, album artwork and more. Using design software, you can easily customize the look and feel by using adjustment layers like hue/saturation, color balance or invert. Since these resources are super high resolution, they’ll work great in print or web graphics. Use the full pieces or crop in close on the gorgeous macro details.