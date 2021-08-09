Julia Vysotskaya

Mobile app Healthycare

Mobile app Healthycare
A mobile app for hospitals, to regystrate patiens, create their profile with all info about their health, sympoms and a smart waiting room for emergency cases.

Posted on Aug 9, 2021
