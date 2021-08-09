New website!

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A short time ago, I lost my job of over a decade and currently find myself navigating the waters of full-time freelancing. It’s the first time I’ve been in this unique position. Not gonna lie…it’s a bit scary. But I’m excited about forming new relationships and the opportunities that lie ahead.
I’ve since designed (and just launched) my looong overdue website, showcasing some work spanning 15+ years in the industry. It’s a pretty simple site, but appreciate and welcome any feedback. And if you wanna just say hey, that’s cool too! ✌️ https://nelsoncouto.com