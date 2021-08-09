New website!

A short time ago, I lost my job of over a decade and currently find myself navigating the waters of full-time freelancing. It’s the first time I’ve been in this unique position. Not gonna lie…it’s a bit scary. But I’m excited about forming new relationships and the opportunities that lie ahead.

I’ve since designed (and just launched) my looong overdue website, showcasing some work spanning 15+ years in the industry. It’s a pretty simple site, but appreciate and welcome any feedback. And if you wanna just say hey, that’s cool too! ✌️ https://nelsoncouto.com