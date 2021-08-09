Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vehicle rental company website UI

web design graphic design ui
Here's a screen of a complete website UI for an hypothetical vehicle rental company.
The design is divided into 9 pages and already prototyped.

Questa è una schermata di una completa UI per un sito web di un ipotetica attività di noleggio veicoli. Il design è diviso in 9 pagine già prototipate.

Posted on Aug 9, 2021
