Haley 🌊

Personal Branding - 2018

Haley 🌊
Haley 🌊
  • Save
Personal Branding - 2018 resume web design product design design ux branding
Download color palette

My personal branding and portfolio website back in 2018. I wrote about evolving my visual identity in this post. 👇
https://medium.com/@haleypark.design/the-evolution-of-my-personal-branding-3c8777997920

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2021
Haley 🌊
Haley 🌊
Professional rectangle drawer

More by Haley 🌊

View profile
    • Like