Daily UI 090 :: Create New

Daily UI 090 :: Create New add project dailyui090 create new upload app minimal dailyui clean design ux ui
With this 'Create New' feature a user can add a new project to their portfolio. Uploading their photo, giving their project a name and hitting publish quickly adds their new project to the portfolio. Will clear labels and icons, this create feature isn't confusing.

Posted on Aug 9, 2021
