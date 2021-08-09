Finance Dashboard Web App - Online Banking

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Finally, a new shot on my dribbble board.
Inspired by the rebound shot, now I want to present my simple concept of an online banking web application.
This dashboard allows you to check your balance account, track your payments, and see the recent transfers.
I tried to experiment with bright, vivid colors and here is the final result :)
I'd love to see what you think!
Like, Comments whatever you want :)
