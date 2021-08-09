Marcin Nawrocki

Finance Dashboard Web App - Online Banking

Finance Dashboard Web App - Online Banking
Finally, a new shot on my dribbble board.

Inspired by the rebound shot, now I want to present my simple concept of an online banking web application.

This dashboard allows you to check your balance account, track your payments, and see the recent transfers.

I tried to experiment with bright, vivid colors and here is the final result :)

I'd love to see what you think!
Like, Comments whatever you want :)

Rebound of
Online banking - finance app concept
By Anton Mikhaltsov 👨🏻‍🎨
