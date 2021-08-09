Jessika Z

Fashion accessory e-commerce

Jessika Z
Jessika Z
Hire Me
  • Save
Fashion accessory e-commerce user interface html css web app visual design startup front-end development branding logo design webapp landing page website ux ui
Fashion accessory e-commerce user interface html css web app visual design startup front-end development branding logo design webapp landing page website ux ui
Fashion accessory e-commerce user interface html css web app visual design startup front-end development branding logo design webapp landing page website ux ui
Fashion accessory e-commerce user interface html css web app visual design startup front-end development branding logo design webapp landing page website ux ui
Fashion accessory e-commerce user interface html css web app visual design startup front-end development branding logo design webapp landing page website ux ui
Fashion accessory e-commerce user interface html css web app visual design startup front-end development branding logo design webapp landing page website ux ui
Download color palette
  1. 001.jpg
  2. 002.jpg
  3. 003.jpg
  4. 005.jpg
  5. 006.jpg
  6. 004.jpg

LIVE SITE:
https://skyduchess.webflow.io/

MY TASKS
- Creative direction
- Photography and editing
- Design and develop the website

TOOLS
HTML/CSS/JS, Sketch, Adobe Photoshop

Year: 2020
Job type: remote, contract

__________________________________
:) Drop me a line: jessicazhangdz@gmail.com

Jessika Z
Jessika Z
UX UI Design / Front End Development
Hire Me

More by Jessika Z

View profile
    • Like