Prone Mega IPA

Prone Mega IPA design animal sleepy pattern tropical tiger jungle can illustration packaging craft beer beer
Any excuse to make illustrated tiger patterns is a good one---particularly sleepy tigers. This is a label and pattern I designed for Dust Bowl Brewing Co's Prone Mega IPA.

Design for the craft food and beverage industry
