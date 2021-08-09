Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kofi Hair-Ralston

SLAYT Logo exploration

Kofi Hair-Ralston
Kofi Hair-Ralston
  • Save
SLAYT Logo exploration font branding logo illustration vector design figma
Download color palette

This is a logo I designed for one of my small businesses.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2021
Kofi Hair-Ralston
Kofi Hair-Ralston

More by Kofi Hair-Ralston

View profile
    • Like