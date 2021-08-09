KHALIL NAZIR

Bike Landing Page

KHALIL NAZIR
KHALIL NAZIR
  • Save
Bike Landing Page bike landingpage site page homepage landingpage design landingpage landing website web design website design ui
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers,

Presenting a Modern and Trending Landing page Design. I tried to make it look clean with more empty space and tried to use some bright colors for the design to make it look interesting.
Please share your feedback and don't forget to press the ❤️ icon if you like.

Follow me on Dribbble for more designs.
Thanks.

KHALIL NAZIR
KHALIL NAZIR

More by KHALIL NAZIR

View profile
    • Like