Javier Arocha

Wuinkalü mockup on cardboard paper

Javier Arocha
Javier Arocha
  • Save
Wuinkalü mockup on cardboard paper branding handcrafted bags women cardboard typography graphic design packaging logo mockup vector
Download color palette

This is an option of the logo applied to a cardboard paper, using complementary graphics.

Javier Arocha
Javier Arocha

More by Javier Arocha

View profile
    • Like