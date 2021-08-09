Emma Zimbelmann

The Cart

The Cart sci-fi apocalypse clip studio illustration digital illustration
My style is usually quite playful and cute. I love making postcards and drawings for younger audiences. With this I wanted to try out if my style is also suitable for darker and more adult themes - I was aiming at some post-apocalyptic dystopic setting. I really like the outcome <3

Posted on Aug 9, 2021
