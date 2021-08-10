Wallet App Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Guys 👋
Today I would like to share with you my concept for Wallet App.
Hope you enjoyed it.
There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome.
Have any App or Website design project?
I'm available for hire - pouryazamani.ui@gmail.com