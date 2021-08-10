pourya zamani
Wallet App Design

Wallet App Design minimal clean bank ui design dark theme dark mobile ui bank app online banking banking app wallet wallet app fintech financial finance mobile app app design credit card ui
  1. Mockup 3.png
  2. Mockup 2.png

Hello Guys 👋
Today I would like to share with you my concept for Wallet App.
Hope you enjoyed it.
There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome.

Have any App or Website design project?
I'm available for hire - pouryazamani.ui@gmail.com

