Web app to shop for 2D men :)

Web app to shop for 2D men :)
yes! you read the title correctly :) I tried playing around with smart animation on figma and achieved this beautiful web design, sadly I do not have a pro account so I cannot upload the video of the animated effect, but I still wanted to share it because I was proud of this work, cheers to knowing more and doing more :)

Posted on Aug 9, 2021
