Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ira Derenskaya

Radish

Ira Derenskaya
Ira Derenskaya
Hire Me
  • Save
Radish drawing friendly smile spray graffiti vegetables texture childish cute radish branding design animation character flat style vector illustration
Download color palette

Some character going to be on the wall🧯

Ira Derenskaya
Ira Derenskaya
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ira Derenskaya

View profile
    • Like