Jack Wrisinger

ZEEN /// Mobile Sign-Up UI

Jack Wrisinger
Jack Wrisinger
  • Save
ZEEN /// Mobile Sign-Up UI branding dailyui zines mobile logo graphic design ui
Download color palette

A Mobile UI Sign-Up Sheet imagining ZEEN as an online space.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2021
Jack Wrisinger
Jack Wrisinger

More by Jack Wrisinger

View profile
    • Like