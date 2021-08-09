Joost van Schaik

To the new generation at the olympics.

character design happy design illustration stylized photoshop 2021 olympics sky brown tokyo olympics
To the new generation that is already leaving a mark at the olympics 2021. Made in Photoshop with a combination of shape-layers, freehand drawing and additional texturing.

