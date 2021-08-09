Jonathan Rosas

Daily UI #17 - Email Receipt

Jonathan Rosas
Jonathan Rosas
  • Save
Daily UI #17 - Email Receipt graphic design airplane travel uidesign userinterfacedesign design ui dailyui17 dailyui emailreceipt app
Download color palette

Recibo de email para una reserva de avión, me inspiré en la paleta de colores de Aerolíneas Argentina, y seguí probando el autolayout de Figma.

Jonathan Rosas
Jonathan Rosas

More by Jonathan Rosas

View profile
    • Like